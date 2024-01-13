Vantage Bd. picks new president; hears monthly reports

Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner shared his monthly report with the board. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education has a new leader.

During Thursday’s organizational meeting, Tim Fitzpatrick (Fort Jennings) was chosen as board president. He’s stepping in for longtime president Pat Baumle (Wayne Trace), who opted to step away from the position, but will remain on the board. Lonnie Nedderman (Crestview) was re-elected as vice-president.

Nedderman, Deborah Call (Parkway), Dennis Recker (Antwerp) and Greg von der Embse (Kalida) were sworn in for new three year terms. Baumle and Brian Egnor (Paulding) will be sworn in at a later time.

The board also set meeting dates and times for 2024, generally 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, with the exception of July, when the board will meet June 27 to close out the fiscal year. All meetings will be held in the district conference room. Board members will make $125 per meeting.

During his monthly report to the board, he said the school working with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission in the design phase of the expansion grant project.

“We have been assigned a consultant who is subcontracted by the OFCC,” Turner explained. “He has worked with our architect on previous projects and has been very helpful in telling us what is needed and timelines from the OFCC perspective. We should have more concrete information over the next couple of months.”

He also said the administration has been working with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a threat assessment of the school and to schedule training for staff.

“Our local law enforcement agencies are really great to work with and very supportive of our efforts to provide a safe campus for our students and staff,” Turner stated. “They are much appreciated.”

Turner noted the April 8 eclipse day will be a remote learning day for students and staff.

“Our high school administration and our IT department are working to ensure staff and students are equipped and have the information needed to conduct the online learning lessons effectively,” he said.

Turner praised all board members for their service as part of School Board Recognition Month and presented each one with a certificate.

High School Director Ben Winans told the board that work continues on the next school calendar. One version has juniors and seniors starting on the same day, which is different than previous years. He also said the school is gearing up for sophomore visits on February 2.

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy told the board that the YMCA of Van Wert County is partnering with Vantage’s police academy students to allow them to join at a discounted rate with extended hours access in order to have access to workout while they are enrolled in the academy.

In financial matters, the board approved the transfer of $500,000 from the general fund to the permanent improvement fund for parking lot resurfacing and future improvements, and the board accepted an Ohio Department of Higher Education CDL training award.

The board ended the meeting with an executive session to discuss personnel matters but outside of adjournment, took no action.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 1, in the district conference room.