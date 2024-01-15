Crestview hosts 12-team wrestling duals

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Despite being short on wrestlers for the day, Crestview finished fourth out of 12 teams at the Crestview Wrestling Duals on Saturday.

Crestview’s Levi Grace is declared the winner after one of his five matches on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson

“We walked in shorthanded due to some injuries and illness and the boys gave it all they had with the lineup we had left,” Crestview head coach Jake Sawmiller said. Head to head, they won every dual meet they wrestled by two or three matches each but unfortunately, we just couldn’t make up the points we lost with open weight classes today.”

The Knights won three of the five rounds and fell by just one, 36-35, to Elida in another round.

Three Crestview wrestlers went 5-0 on the day: Gavin Grubb, Zayden Martin and Ayden Martin. Two wrestlers, Levi Grace and Evan Walls went 4-1, and five of the nine Knights wrestlers went a combined 23-2.

“That’s an impressive outing for those kids on their home mat,” Sawmiller said.

Maumee was crowned as the team champion and Elida was the runner-up. Spencerville was fourth, followed by the Knights. Here are Crestview’s dual results:

Round 1: Crestview 48 Antwerp 12

Round 2: Elida 36 Crestview 35

Round 3: Crestview 42 Defiance 36

Round 4: Crestview 42 Ada 30

Third place match: Spencerville 42 Crestview 34

Crestview also recognized the officials as part of Winter Sports Officials Appreciation Week.

“We can’t thank our officials enough for the time they put in to allow our student athletes to compete,” Sawmiller said. It’s a tiring and many times thankless job. We have great wrestling officials all across the state of Ohio but the crew that officiates locally are second to none.”

“I want to give another special thanks to Josh Montgomery, Josh Neilson, Brett Carlin, Brian Carlin, Robert Mojica, Troy Underwood and David Eicher,” he added. “They did an amazing job once again this year at our tournament and I hope we continue to see this same crew of officials in future years.”