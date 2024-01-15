On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Coverage will begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Monday, January 15

WKSD – Lima Central Catholic at Wayne Trace (girls, 5:30 p.m.)

WKSD – Hicksville at Wayne Trace (boys, 20 minutes after girls game)

Tuesday, January 16

WKSD – Lincolnview at Antwerp (girls)

Friday, January 19

WKSD – Edgerton at Paulding (boys)

WERT – St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert (boys)

Saturday, January 20

WKSD – Lincolnview at Antwerp (boys)

WERT – Van Wert at Bryan (boys, 5 p.m.)