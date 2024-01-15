Roundup: Knights win at Hoosier Gym

VW independent sports

Crestview 78 Cincinnati Purcell Marian 71

KNIGHTSTOWN (IN) – At the iconic Hoosier Gym, Wren Sheets proved to be unstoppable and Crestview outscored Cincinnati Purcell Marian 78-71 on Saturday.

Sheets finished with 29 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter and a game ending slam dunk, as the Knights improved to 9-5. Kellin Putman added 17 points, with seven coming in the first quarter and seven more in the third, while Jaret Harting put in nine of his 14 points in the opening period.

Crestivew trailed 12-11 after the first quarter, but the pace picked up after that. The Knights took a 33-29 lead into halftime, but Purcell Marian led 52-51 entering the fourth quarter. Crestview outscored the Cavaliers 27-19 in the final period, including a 10-of-15 performance from the foul line.

The Knights will play at Allen East on Friday.

Marion Local 53 Van Wert 50

At Van Wert High School, Keaten Welch scored 18 points, including a trey at the buzzer, but the Cougars came up short, 53-50 against Marion Local on Saturday.

The Flyers (5-5) led 16-13 after the first quarter, 27-22 at halftime, and 42-34 after three quarters. Rylan Miller scored 14 for Van Wert, including 10 in the first half, while Collin Haggerty added 11. Marion Local was led by 6-8 Austin Niekamp, who scored 18 points. Grant Kremer poured in 16, which included four triples.

Van Wert (3-10) will host St. Marys Memorial on Friday.

Miller City 54 Lincolnview 51

MILLER CITY — Lincolnview held a 41-35 lead entering the fourth quarter, but Miller City outscored the Lancers 19-10 in the final period for a 54-51 win on Saturday.

Cal Evans led Lincolnview with 12 points, all on three pointers, while Chayse Overholt connected on three treys and finished with 11 points. As a team, the Lancers connected on 11-of-21 three point attempts. Andon Ruhe led Miller City (9-3) with 14 points.

Lincolnview (4-7) will play at Columbus Grove on Friday.