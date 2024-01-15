Schools issue 2-hour delays for Tuesday

VW independent staff

Projected wind chills as low as -15 have led local school officials to delay the start of classes on Tuesday, January 16. As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, the following schools are on a two-hour delay on Tuesday:

Antwerp Local Schools

Crestview Local Schools

Delphos City and Delphos St. John’s

Lincolnview Local Schools

Parkway Local Schools

Paulding Exempted Village Schools

Van Wert City Schools and St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School

Vantage Career Center (high school classes)

Wayne Trace Local Schools