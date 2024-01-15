Schools issue 2-hour delays for Tuesday
VW independent staff
Projected wind chills as low as -15 have led local school officials to delay the start of classes on Tuesday, January 16. As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, the following schools are on a two-hour delay on Tuesday:
Antwerp Local Schools
Crestview Local Schools
Delphos City and Delphos St. John’s
Lincolnview Local Schools
Parkway Local Schools
Paulding Exempted Village Schools
Van Wert City Schools and St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School
Vantage Career Center (high school classes)
Wayne Trace Local Schools
