WBESC organizes

The Western Buckeye Educational Service Center recently held their annual organizational meeting. Billy Poe was elected board president and Derek Miller was elected vice-president. Meetings will continue to be held at 5:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month in the ESC conference room. Pictured (front row, left to right) are Poe and Miller; Back row: Hazen Kennedy, Vicki Smith, and Kevin Wannemacher. Photo submitted