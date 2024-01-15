Welcome Home Ohio program launched

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik last week announced the launch of the new Welcome Home Ohio program, which invests $150 million to help improve access to housing across the state.

“Quality housing contributes significantly to quality of life and is the foundation of strong communities,” DeWine said. “As our state continues to thrive, we expect that more people will stay in Ohio and move to Ohio, and the Welcome Home Ohio program will allow us to work proactively to ensure that there is enough housing to sustain this growth.”

The program will provide $100 million in grants over the course of the biennium for land banks to purchase, rehabilitate, or build qualifying residential properties for income-eligible Ohioans. Additionally, $50 million in nonrefundable tax credits will be made available to land banks and eligible developers over the biennium for qualifying property rehabilitation and new construction once a property is sold.

“There is a strong link between housing availability, economic growth, and quality of life,” Husted said. “The good news in Ohio is that we have a record number of jobs and our children and grandchildren don’t need to leave Ohio to find great opportunities. However, unless you want them to live at home for the rest of their lives, we’ve got to build them someplace to live.”

The Welcome Home Ohio program was created in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly in the biennium budget bill, House Bill 33. The Department of Development administers the program.

“This program is the product of collaboration and a shared passion for community development,” Mihalik said. “We’re looking forward to working with our local partners to increase Ohio’s housing stock, and we’re excited about the positive impact this will have on our economic landscape.”

The application period for the grants is open now through 11:59 p.m. February 9, with rolling applications accepted from February 12 to May 31, as funds are available. Tax credit applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are expended.

Grant guidelines and an application can be found here.