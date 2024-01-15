Windy, frigid conditions fill weekend

VW independent staff

Van Wert County didn’t receive much snow from a storm system that rolled through the area, but the county was in a deep freeze with windy conditions for much of the weekend.

Snow Friday afternoon and evening turned to rain, as temperatures rose into the 40s. However, winds picked up into Saturday and according to Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, gusts hit 61 miles per hour in Dixon, Scott, Wetzel and Venedocia. The highest recorded gust in Van Wert was 49 miles per hour. There were reports of limbs and lines down throughout the county.

Official lows Saturday night into early Sunday dropped to 2-below zero in multiple sports around the county and the official high was 4-degrees, also in multiple spots.

Frigid conditions are expected to continue today, with highs not expected to reach double digits and wind chills dipping to 20-below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 12 p.m. today.

Tonight’s forecast low is 3 degrees and tomorrow’s high is expected to reach 10-above. A warm up of sorts is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs of 20 and 26.