A blast from the past!

By Quincy Thompson

Get ready for a blast from the past as the legendary Gary Puckett and The Union Gap gear up to take the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 2. Fans of classic rock and timeless hits are in for a treat as this iconic group brings their unforgettable sound to Van Wert.

Known for chart-topping hits such as “Young Girl,” “Lady Willpower,” and “Over You,” Gary Puckett and The Union Gap have left an indelible mark on the music scene since the 1960s. The band’s first big hit, “Young Girl,” topped the charts in 1968 and remains one of their most recognized songs. With their distinctive sound and soulful melodies, the band has garnered a dedicated fan base that spans generations.

It’s sure to be crowd pleaser – Gary Puckett and the Union Puckett will perform February 2. Photo submitted

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center, renowned for hosting top-tier performances, is proud to welcome Gary Puckett and The Union Gap to their stage. The concert promises an evening filled with nostalgia, incredible music, and an atmosphere that will transport attendees back to the golden era of rock and roll with Gary Puckett himself! Did you know Gary Puckett began his musical journey in the 1960s as the lead singer of Gary and the Remarkables before forming The Union Gap?

One of the highlights of this event is the accessibility of tickets. In an effort to make this unforgettable experience available to as many fans as possible, ticket prices start at an affordable $19.

“We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy world-class performances, and Gary Puckett and The Union Gap exemplifies the timeless appeal of great music,” said Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director. “We are excited to bring this iconic group to Van Wert and offer an evening of entertainment that won’t break the bank.”

Stop out to the Niswonger from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or call at 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.