Bowen to retire as Crestview principal

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — After 36 years in education, including 33 with the Crestview Local Schools, Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen is planning to retire.

It was announced at Monday’s school board meeting that Bowen will not seek re-employment as a retire/rehire employee at the end of the current school year. He spent 15 years as a teacher and 21 years in administration, including 15 years as an athletic administrator, seven years of those as junior high/high school assistant principal and eight as middle school principal. He’s served as principal at Crestview High School the last six years, and he spent 30 years as an assistant basketball coach and three years of junior high baseball.

Dave Bowen is retiring at the end of the school year. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“I have just really enjoyed playing a small part in the lives of high school students at such an important time their lives,” Bowen said. “Teaching English allowed me to get to know students at a deeper level through both class discussions and their writing. Coaching young adults enabled me to, hopefully, provide guidance in teaching what it takes to be successful and teaching lessons through both failure and success.

“Crestview will always hold a special place in my heart,” he added. “Working, with and leading such outstanding and dedicated professionals in both the teaching and coaching realm has been a blessing. I look forward to new experiences as I enter the next phase of life. I’ve been truly blessed.”

While Bowen is stepping away, the board approved a one-year contract Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf, commencing August 1. She was first hired as superintendent in 2018.

Other personnel moves approved by the board included Brian Bassett as middle school softball coach and Tyler Ulery as a volunteer wrestling coach. The board accepted the resignation of Zoe Longstreth as a custodian.

Board members approved an agreement with Garmann Miller for facilities master planning.

Mollenkopf read aloud a proclamation praising board members as part of School Board Recognition Month. The board is comprised of Board President John Auld, Vice-President Brad Perrott and board members Lori Bittner, Andy Perrott and Nan Grace.

Mollenkopf also informed the board that a weekend wind storm severely damaged fencing at the softball fields at the district’s athletic complex.

The board heard a brief presentation from Bowen, Kristie McCormick and Ashley Eby on elective options, including marketing, design and sales, yearbook, graphic design and various forms of visual art.

During the annual organizational meeting, Auld was re-elected as board president and Brad Perrott was chosen as vice-president. Various committee assignments were made and the board set meeting dates and times for 2024, generally 6 p.m. the third Thursday of each month, with a couple of exceptions.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 22, in the multipurpose room.