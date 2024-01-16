Random Thoughts: very random edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around the Hoosier Gym, Wayne Trace, Van Wert’s remaining schedule, a Wapakoneta delicacy, 2024 Ohio State, and the Cleveland Browns.

Hoosier Gym experience

Congratulations to the Crestview Knights for defeating Cincinnati Purcell Marian 78-71 at the Hoosier Gym on Saturday. Head coach Doug Etzler noted it was an awesome experience and said his team liked the movie and the gym.

“Being from small time Ohio, I think the movie (Hoosiers) is relatable to Crestview,” he said. I’m glad we were able to do it and wouldn’t hesitate to do it again.”

The Redskin Dog – a Wapakoneta basketball delicacy. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

I found myself watching the movie again on Sunday, and enjoying even more.

Wayne Trace

Congratulations to Wayne Trace Raiders for their 56-43 win over Miami East at the prestigious Flying to the Hoop tournament. It seems like it was a great experience for all involved.

Challenging schedule

Van Wert has nine remaining boys basketball games left this season and it’s shaping up to be a big challenge. The combined record of the remaining opponents (St. Marys Memorial, Bryan, Ottawa-Glandorf, Coldwater, Shawnee, Kenton, St. Henry, Elida and Bath) is 62-37, and ten of those losses belong to Bath (0-10).

Try it

WERT’s Scott Alan and I were in Wapakoneta for Friday’s game against Van Wert and we both dined on what they call the Redskin Dog. We highly recommend it. It’s a quarter-pound (at least) hot dog, topped with sloppy Joe and cheese and if you’d like, mustard and relish can be added. It’s practically a meal in itself and is well worth the $4.50 cost. The fine folks at Wapakoneta gave us forks to eat them, which was extremely wise on their part.

2024 Ohio State football

With all of the returning big name players for Ohio State, it would appear the Buckeyes are primed to be serious national championship contenders.

Just remember though, the College Football Playoff is going to look different later this year and into 2025. There are currently two rounds – the semifinals and the national championship game. This December, there will be the first round and the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals and the national championship game in January. The top four teams will get a first round bye. So it’s possible the national champion or the runner-up will have to play two games just to get to the semifinals and finals. Anything can happen with an extra game or two.

Browns/Texans

I have to admit, I was more irritated on Sunday with Cleveland’s loss to Houston the previous night. Maybe I was just in shock over the margin Saturday night. The Texans winning was a huge surprise but the margin certainly was.

It was irritating because the Browns had one of the best defenses in the NFL this season, if not the best, but it was MIA Saturday night, on national television no less. The offense didn’t exactly help much either but that’s a different discussion.

It would have been worse. At least Cleveland didn’t get drilled at home like Dallas did.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.