Raymond A. Seibert, 69, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday morning, January 13, 2024, at Ohio Health Kobacker House in Columbus.

He was born on October 11, 1954, in Lima to Elmer and Opal (Thatcher) Seibert, who both preceded him in death. He married Sonna Jo (Edwards) Seibert on September 6, 1986, and she survives.

Raymond Seibert

Family survivors include his two children, Kisha (Chris) Blue of Van Wert, and Coy Seibert of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Jayci “Sweet Pea” and Zaide “Zader” Blue; one sister, Mary Lou Timmons of Lima; his brother-in-law, Steve (Shelly) Edwards of Ohio City, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Clarence “Sonny” (Doris) Seibert, and his in-laws, Ronald and Shirley Edwards.

Raymond had worked at the Lima Ford plant for 11 years and for Mercer Landmark for 34 years.

Raymond enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a die-hard Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan.

His two grandchildren were the love of his life as well as his puppy, Winston.

A celebration of life will take place from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, January 21, at the Ohio City Community Building. A short service will be held at 4 p.m. The family requests those in attendance to dress casually.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.