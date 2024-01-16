Roberta L. “Robbie” (Cox) Mosier

Roberta L. “Robbie” (Cox) Mosier, 73, of Van Wert passed away Saturday morning, January 13, 2024, at the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.

She was born on August 22, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Robert L. Cox and Betty Jane (Gilday) Cox, who both preceded her in death.

Robbie worked as a receptionist at Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Van Wert and was a 1968 graduate of Van Wert High School. She was devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed reading and going to the thrift stores.

Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her two sons, Joshua Mosier and Jarrod (Jackie) Mosier, both of Haviland; four grandchildren, Macy Mosier, Caleb Mosier, Alivia Mosier and Avery Mosier; one brother, John (Tami) Cox of Lakeland, Florida; one sister, Patty DeWitt of Lakeland, Florida and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her long time friend, Patti Bigelow of Middle Point.

At this time there will be no visitation or services as requested by Robbie and a celebration of life will take place at later date.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and the chaplain, Larry Kennedy at the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center for taking such wonderful care of our mother and sister. They are all God’s angels before heaven.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.