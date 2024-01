Schools on 2-hour delay on Wednesday

VW independent staff

Once again, due to projected wind chill values of -15, officials with Crestview, Lincolnview and Crestview schools and Vantage Career Center have decided to delay the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday.

Delphos City Schools, Delphos St. John’s, Parkway, Spencerville and Wayne Trace will also be on a two hour delay due to frigid conditions.