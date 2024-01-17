Demolition underway

The Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation is demolishing two blighted properties on E. Main St. in Van Wert. The properties are being removed through the demolition grant program. Work was initially slated for February, but given the updated availability of the contractor, it began this week. The sidewalk area is fenced off and will be closed for the next week. There is no planned impact on neighboring structures or street closures. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Van Wert Area Economic Development office at 419.238.2999. Photos submitted