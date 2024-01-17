Downtown clock restoration project remains on schedule

The Van Wert National Bank Clock was disassembled last summer for repair, restoration and upgrades. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

For now, it’s just a spot covered by a wooden box but it won’t be long before a downtown Van Wert landmark is back in its place.

The Van Wert National Bank clock at E. Main St. and Washington St. is “in the shop” for repairs and restoration. Talk of restoring the clock to its former glory began in the fall of 2022 and by May of last year, it was announced that private fundraising efforts would begin to revive the long dormant timepiece with modern technology while keeping it historically accurate.

Van Wert City Council agreed to donate the clock to the Van Wert County Foundation. The Foundation then began working with Main Street Van Wert to raise $61,000 for repairs plus additional funds for future maintenance.

“We’ve made some amazing progress,” Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price said. “We’ve raised around $55,000 so far, which is awesome. We’re getting closer to the goal for maintenance and repairs. We appreciate all of our donors who have contributed to this project so far.”

Workers with Smith’s Bell and Clock Service of Camby, Indiana, began disassembling the clock in late June to begin the necessary repairs, restoration and upgrades. It previously ran on a mechanism that was largely underground. Those parts are still there but once it’s back in place, the clock will run via the internet and will be more accurate than ever, keeping time with atomic time.

Other enhancements will include LED lighting with color changing capabilities for various holidays and other events. Stained glass panels that say Van Wert National Bank will remain on the clock. The timeline given for repairs and restoration was 8-12 months.

“The repairs are going well and there haven’t been any major hitches or problems,” Price said. “The estimated completion date is looking to be around late spring or early summer so hopefully we’ll have the clock back in place for everyone to enjoy soon. I’m really excited about how far we’ve come with this project.”

The iconic clock was built by the McClintock-Loomis Company around 1917 and was moved to it’s well known location around 1923. The clock features Seth Thomas clockworks, which were high quality clockworks at that time.

Donations are still being accepted for the clock’s restoration. Anyone interested in donating can click here or by sending a check made payable to Main Street Van Wert, 136 E. Main St. In addition, Eva Yarger has created a one-of-a-kind, limited edition painting of the clock and a limited number of prints are available for $100. More information can be found here.