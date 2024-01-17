Girls recap: Cougars, Knights, Lancers win

VW independent sports

Van Wert 57 Paulding 47

Van Wert snapped a three game losing streak with a 57-47 home victory over Paulding on Tuesday.

The Lady Cougars led 30-19 at halftime, but trailed 38-37 after three quarters. A strong fourth quarter with a 20-9 scoring advantage was the difference in the game. Van Wert’s Kendra Deehring led all scorers with 18 points and Jazzlyn Florence added 15. Paulding was led by Kayleigh Dunham, who scored 12 points.

Van Wert (4-10) will return to action Thursday at St. Marys Memorial. Paulding (5-6) will play at Edgerton the same night.

Crestview 58 Coldwater 32

COLDWATER — Cali Gregory led all scorers with 27 points and No. 3 Crestview defeated Coldwater 58-32 on Tuesday. Ellie Kline added 16 points in the win and Kaci Gregory chipped in with 10.

Crestview (13-1) will host Allen East on Thursday.

Lincolnview 42 Antwerp 28

ANTWERP — Lincolnview won a defensive struggle on the road by defeating Antwerp 42-28 on Tuesday.

Two Lincolnview players finished in double digits, as Keira Breese led all scorers with 17 points and Addysen Stevens added 10. The Lady Archers also had two double digit scorers, Emma Townley (12) and Aewyn McMichael (10)

The Lady Lancers (8-6) will host Columbus Grove on Thursday and Antwerp (8-5) will travel to Fairview the same night.