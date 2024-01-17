Jean Medford

Jean Medford, 91, of rural Middle Point, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2024, at her residence.

She was born December 21, 1932, in Van Wert, a daughter of Franklin and Bertha (Snyder) Breece.

Surviving her are her daughter, Connie (Dave) Young and her son, Jeffery (Tracy) Medford; grandchildren, Ashley (fiance Bill Woods) Medford, Sarah Medford, John (Vanessa Vaughn) Medford and Hanna Young. Also surviving is a brother, Gerald (Evelyn) Breece and a sister, Phylis Starke.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Medford; a son, Dennis; two brothers, Frank and Doyt Breece, and two sisters, Edna Crider and Evelyn Miller.

Jean was a cook at the Lincolnview North building for many years.

Services will be held at a later date to be announced.

The family has suggested memorial contributions be made to the Van Wert County Humane Society.

