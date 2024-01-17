Nancy Jane Miller

Nancy Jane Miller, 92, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at Van Wert Manor, surrounded by her three daughters.

She was born January 28, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Chester Leo and Marie Rosela Carson, who both preceded her in death. She married Noel Thomas Miller on January 16, 1950, and he passed away in 2000.

She is survived by her three daughters, Terry Ann Johnson and Trina (Michael) Louth, both of Van Wert, and Tammy (Larry) Kuperus of Freeport Michigan. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; a sister, Joan Wilmas, a brother and sister-in-law ,Robert (Charlene) Carson all of Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Ronda Kay Koontz of Mendon and Karen Miller of Celina; a brother-in-law, Fred McKenzie of Arizona, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by two sons, Noel Thomas Miller, Jr and Dr. Tracy L. Miller; three grandchildren, Logan Thomas Miller, Shannon Vann and Luke Kuperus; a sister, Carolyn McKenzie and her brothers-in-law, J. Wick Miller and Ken Wilmas.

Nancy worked alongside her husband, Dr. Noel Thomas Miller at Miller Chiropractic Office in Van Wert. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

She enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds, reading, playing cards and spending time with her family.

A Mass in her honor will be said at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: David’s House Ministries, Attn: House #7, 2251 Hope Grove Ave., Wyoming, Michigan, 49509.