Ohio develops homebuyers checklist

Submitted information

COLUMBUS – The Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing (REPL) encourages Ohioans who plan to purchase a home in the new year to protect themselves by using newly developed Homebuyers Checklists.

The three checklists include a Main Checklist, which covers the home-searching and home buying processes at a high level; a Wants and Needs Checklist that provides prospective homebuyers with a framework to understand and communicate to their real estate agent what features of a home are required, and which are desirable; and an Offer to Purchase Checklist that walks homebuyers through the process of purchasing a property, such as getting prequalified for a loan, making an offer and accepting a counteroffer.

“A home is one of the largest purchases many individuals will make in their lifetime, so it’s critical they fully understand what to look for, what to expect, what questions to ask, and who they can turn to for assistance,” REPL Superintendent Daphne Hawk said. “This step-by-step guide was specifically designed to provide Ohioans with the information they need as they navigate this exciting, yet intricate process.”

The first step in the REPL Homebuyers Main Checklist is finding a real estate agent. You can verify the license status of your real estate professional by utilizing the Division’s e-license Center.

“We want to ensure Ohioans are equipped with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions. By utilizing these checklists, prospective homebuyers can help prevent potential issues from arising, and make the process of purchasing a home less stressful and more enjoyable,” Hawk said.