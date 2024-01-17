Optimist Club holding Oratorical Contest

Submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert invites area students to enter its annual Oratorical Contest for the opportunity to win prize money and the possibility of earning thousands of dollars in scholarships.

The Optimist Club Oratorical Contest is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, February 29, at CHP Home Care & Hospice, Van Wert. Students are asked to craft a four-to-five-minute speech addressing the topic, “How to Change the World with Optimism.”

Pictured are 2023 oratorical contest winners Chloe Dettrow and Eliza Leiendecker. Photo submitted

Winners will receive cash awards of $300 for first-place, $200 for second-place, and $100 for third place. The top two local contestants will advance to zone, regional, district, and possibly international level competitions for the opportunity to win $2,500 up to $22,500 in scholarships.

The contest is open to all Van Wert county students who are under the age of 19 as of October 1, 2023, and are not enrolled as a degree-seeking student at a post-secondary institution. There is no minimum age to enter.

Oratorical contest applications are available now at all Van Wert County high schools or may be downloaded by clicking here.

Carrying the motto “Friend of Youth,” the Optimist Club of Van Wert conducts positive service projects in support of young people.

To learn more about the Optimist Club’s volunteer service opportunities, visit www.optimistvw.com or the club’s Facebook page.