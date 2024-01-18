Ellen Joan Workman

Ellen Joan Workman, 81, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:33 p.m., Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at VanCrest Health Care Center.

She was born on June 20, 1942, in Van Wert, the daughter of Wilbur Earl Davis and Myrtle Frances (Gipe) Davist, who both preceded her in death. She married Carol Cloyce Workman on July 20, 1958, and he preceded her in death on July 8, 2012.

Family survivors include a daughter, Brenda (David) Alderfer of Mentone, Indiana; three sons, Kenneth C. (Missy) Workman of Lima, Brent A. Workman of New Haven, Indiana, and Bruce L. (Karen) Workman of Van Wert; a sister, Peggy Davis of Van Wert; one brother, Rex (Lynn) Davis of Van Wert; 12 grandchildren, Myra Lee Workman, Amanda (Dave) Workman, Jeremy Workman, Bradley Workman, Meagan (Andrew) Paseka, Ashley Paseka, Adam Workman, Michael Workman, Bruce (Amy) Workman, Jr., Marc Workman, Lisa Workman and Nicole (Shawn) Dunnick; 26 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Earl F. Davis and Gary L. Davis; one sister, Monica Brock, and four grandchildren.

Ellen retired from Lakeview Farms and McDonalds in Delphos before working at VanCrest Nursing Home. She was a member of the First United Brethern Church in Van Wert and she attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Van Wert and in Lima. She was also a Women’s Auxiliary for the Middle Point Fire Department and also the Bath Fire Department. Ellen volunteered at the First United Brethern Church for many activities. She was not only devoted to caring for her husband for over 25 years before he passed away, but also held a full time job as well during that time. Ellen enjoyed sewing and watching the cooking channel and she enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.

Visitation will take place from 2-7 p.m. Friday, January 19, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday January 20, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the Workman Family.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.