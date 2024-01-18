Hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The following defendants appeared for various proceedings this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Sentencing

Sharley Blake, 38, of Willshire, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, 30 days in the county jail at a later date and 100 hours of community service for insurance fraud, a fourth degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, first degree misdemeanors. In addition, Blake must seek and maintain employment, undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, and must pay restitution, partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Judicial release

Joshua Brown, 42, of Van Wert, was granted judicial release and will be sent to WORTH Center for up to six months, along with three years of community control and 30 days jail at a later date. Brown is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, seek and maintain employment and pay court costs.

Plea changes

Jacob Keith, 30, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to assault, a first degree misdemeanor. He was immediately sentenced to 60 days jail with credit for 12 days already served, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Charmin Justin, 55, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to an amended charge of attempted illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or WIC program benefits, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. February 28.

Arraignments

Cody Joseph, 31, of Wapakoneta, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond along with electronic house arrest, and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. February 7.

Madison Schwaner, 26, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. February 14.

Time waivers

Scott Bowman, 21, of Convoy, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. February 28.

Tralisa Lane, 31, of Delphos, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. February 14.

Extension of intervention in lieu

Judge Burchfield extended intervention in lieu of conviction for two defendants, Kimberly Miller, 58, of Van Wert, and Michelle Rodriguez, 31, of Hicksville to allow both additional time to finish paying court costs in their separate, respective cases.