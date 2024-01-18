Ohio 49 in Wren closing for road work

VW independent staff

WREN — Ohio 49 between South St. and Jackson St. (Wren-Landeck Rd.) in the village of Wren will close on Monday, January 29, for approximately 105 days for road reconstruction including storm sewer and water line installation.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, the official detour will be Ohio 81 to U.S. 127 to U.S. 30 to U.S. 224, back to Ohio 49 North.

ODOT officials also issued a reminder that U.S. 30 rest areas in the Convoy area closed on January 11 and will remain closed for approximately one year for complete reconstruction of the buildings.