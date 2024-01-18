Richard A. “Chick” Stewart

Richard A. “Chick” Stewart, 79, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born January 24, 1944, in Van Wert, to Edwin (Chick) and Margaret (Peg Fowler) Stewart, who both preceded him in death. Chick graduated from Parkway High School in 1962. He married Belinda “Bunnie” Gilliland on July 14, 1973, and she survives and will cherish her memories of Chick forever. Together they shared 50 years of marriage.

Richard “Chick” Stewart

They lived in Findlay from 1990 to 2013 prior to returning to Van Wert where they enjoyed being closer to family and lifelong friends.

He worked at Federal Mogul 1962-1966. Chick retired from Chrysler Corporation in 2001 after 36 years, then worked part time at various jobs in Findlay and Van Wert.

Chick served in the Army National Guard from 1964-1970 (staff sergeant, rifle sharpshooter).

He was a member of Celina Moose Lodge 1473, Van Wert Moose 1320, Eagles Aerie 1292 in Rockford, the Grand Lodge Free & Accepted Masons in Rockford, and Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert. He was a life member of DAV in Van Wert and a life member of AMVETS Middle Point.

He will be remembered for being a loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Chick always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger.

He played fast pitch and softball, played golf and also coached girls softball in his younger years. He found joy in travel, boating, playing cards, watching movies, gambling and spending time with family and friends. Chick was a blood donor. He loved NHRA drag racing, the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football. Chick was blessed with close family and devoted and loving friends.

Those left to celebrate and cherish memories of Chick are his wife, Bunnie; two daughters, Dawn (Chris) Green, of Fort Wayne, and Nikki (Pete) Nagel of Manchester Tennessee; four grandchildren, Alana (Shaq) Harris, and Dylan (Angel) Nagel of Manchester, Tennessee, Maddie Almond in the Air Force in North Dakota and Nicholas (Sam English) Almond of Fort Wayne; three great-grandchildren, Bryant James, and Jayse and Taytum of Manchester, Tennessee; brothers, Dave (Sherri) Stewart of Tipp City, and Joe (Jaylene ) Stewart of Minster; sister, Judy (Roger) Dix of Antwerp; sister-in-law, Bev Gilliland of Chattanooga, Tennessee; brothers-in–law, Bob Gilliland of The Villages, Florida, and Al Burgan of Indianapolis, and many special and loved nieces and nephews, Kim Wagner, Mark Wagner, Cindy Silvey, Chastity Stewart, Matt Stewart, Bryce Stewart, Kory Stewart, Chelsea Stewart, Maddie Stewart, Missy Geyer, Patty Hoeffel.

Chick’s memory will forever be treasured by those who survive him.

He was preceded in death by a brother, James Stewart of Indianapolis; sisters-in-law, Brenda Ables of Newark, Sue (Baxter) Gilliland of The Villages, Florida; sister/brother-in-law, Barbara and Dave Wagner of Convoy, and nephews John Taylor and Brent Gilliland.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Lutheran Hospital, Select Medical Rehab Hospital and CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice for the care they provided.

A celebration of Chick’s life open house will be held from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, February 10, at the Van Wert Elks Lodge. This open house gathering will offer an opportunity for family, friends and loved ones to come together to share cherished memories and pay their respects. A lunch will be provided.

The family kindly requests no flowers, but that memorials be made to Rockford Recreation Association or CHP Home Care and Hospice 1159 Westwood Drive. A basket will be provided for these at the Elks or can be mailed directly to either in his memory.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.