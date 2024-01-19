Downtown view

This is what Main St. in downtown Van Wert looked like as of mid-Friday morning. Crews were out and about, trying to clear snow from roadways. However, slick conditions, especially along secondary streets and roads and the possibility of blowing snow later led all area schools to go on a two-hour delay before canceling classes altogether, giving students a three-day weekend. According to Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, from late last night to mid-morning, two inches of snow fell in Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent