Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 19.

GMC

Antwerp 59 Fairview 44

Ayersville 63 Hicksville 49

Paulding 72 Edgerton 42

Wayne Trace 69 Tinora 43

MAC

Coldwater 57 Fort Recovery 32

Minster 48 Versailles 31

New Bremen 59 Marion Local 42

St. Henry 71 New Knoxville 33

Delphos St. John’s at Parkway postponed

NWC

Bluffton 79 Leipsic 43

Columbus Grove 58 Lincolnview 35

Crestview 56 Allen East 52

Delphos Jefferson 60 Ada 53

PCL

Fort Jennings 57 Continental 42

Ottoville 48 Miller City 38

WBL

Celina 69 Elida 63 (OT)

Defiance 45 Kenton 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 69 Bath 26

Shawnee 47 Wapakoneta 45

St. Marys Memorial 63 Van Wert 37

Non-conference

Spencerville 54 Lima Central Catholic 52