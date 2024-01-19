Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 19.
GMC
Antwerp 59 Fairview 44
Ayersville 63 Hicksville 49
Paulding 72 Edgerton 42
Wayne Trace 69 Tinora 43
MAC
Coldwater 57 Fort Recovery 32
Minster 48 Versailles 31
New Bremen 59 Marion Local 42
St. Henry 71 New Knoxville 33
Delphos St. John’s at Parkway postponed
NWC
Bluffton 79 Leipsic 43
Columbus Grove 58 Lincolnview 35
Crestview 56 Allen East 52
Delphos Jefferson 60 Ada 53
PCL
Fort Jennings 57 Continental 42
Ottoville 48 Miller City 38
WBL
Celina 69 Elida 63 (OT)
Defiance 45 Kenton 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 69 Bath 26
Shawnee 47 Wapakoneta 45
St. Marys Memorial 63 Van Wert 37
Non-conference
Spencerville 54 Lima Central Catholic 52
