Schmidt tabbed to lead Brumback Library

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Brumback Library Board of Trustees didn’t have to go far to find a new director.

The board has announced Nellie Schmidt as the library’s new director. Schmidt has served as district media specialist with the Van Wert City Schools for nine years. She’ll assume her new duties at the Brumback Library June 3.

Nellie Schmidt

“I am honored and excited to embark on this journey as the newly appointed director of the Brumback Library,” Schmidt said in the release. “I’ve truly enjoyed working with the Van Wert City School district to transform their school library program into a place of creativity, connectedness, and community. I value the relationships I have made over the years with students and staff in the school and see this as a great opportunity to be able to serve all of Van Wert County.”

“I look forward to working with staff to preserve the history of the Brumback Library while creating a library that is up-to-date, inclusive, engaging and inviting,” she added. “There are exciting changes coming to the library and I am so grateful that I get to be a part of that.”

In a press release, the board noted Schmidt’s appointment comes at an exciting time for the library.

“With transformational technology and programming advancements in progress, the Trustees are committed to building a foundation to faithfully serve the residents of Van Wert County for the next 125 years,” the statement said.

Board of Trustees President Dave Brumback said he’s humbled to welcome Schmidt as the library’s new director.

“Her creativity, passion, and hard work has led to a remarkable transformation at the Van Wert City Schools library and will continue to serve the community well at the Brumback Library,” he said. “With 20 years of experience in public education, 17 of them in library media management, she is well qualified to lead us in transforming how we serve the city and county communities. I want to extend my thanks to Mark Bagley, Superintendent of Van Wert City Schools for his leadership and partnership, to the Board of Trustees for their remarkable patience, insight, and support, and to Nellie for her vision and persistence.”

Schmidt is taking over for longtime director John Carr, who retired last August.

The Brumback Library is known as the first county library in the United States.