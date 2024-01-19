Tough night for girls hoops teams

VW independent sports

Allen East 45 Crestview 40

CONVOY — Allen East upset No. 3 Crestview 45-40 in a hard fought battle between the two teams at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Thursday.

Cali Gregory led Crestview with 18 points and Kaci Gregory added 12, as the Lady Knights dropped to 13-2 overall and 4-1 in the NWC. Allen East improved to 10-2 (2-2 NWC).

Crestview will host Van Wert on Tuesday.

Columbus Grove 43 Lincolnview 30

Keira Breese and Emerson Walker each scored nine points but Lincolnview fell to Columbus Grove 43-30 on Thursday. It was the first NWC loss of the season for Lincolnview (8-6, 3-1 NWC). Columbus Grove improved to 10-4 (4-1 NWC).

The Lady Lancers led 12-7 after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs led 19-12 at halftime and 33-26 after three quarters. Columbus Grove’s Lauryn Auchmuty led all scorers with 24 points, including 15 in the middle two quarters.

Lincolnview will Hicksville on Saturday.

St. Marys Memorial 32 Van Wert 28

ST. MARYS — Van Wert came up just short, falling to St. Marys Memorial 32-28 on Thursday.

The Lady Riders led 12-6 after the first quarter and 24-15 at halftime. Van Wert closed the deficit to just two, 28-26 after three quarters. Jazzlyn Florence led the Lady Cougars and all scorers with 16 points, including four treys, while Katie DeAmicis scored 11 points.

Van Wert (4-11, 2-3 WBL) will play at Crestview on Tuesday.