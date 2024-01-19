VW wrestlers win thriller over St. Marys

VW independent sports/submitted information

The Van Wert Cougars picked up another big WBL win Thursday night. The Cougars won in exciting fashion as the team winner was decided in the last match against St. Marys Memorial, with the Cougars beat prevailing 36-33.

144: Briggs Wallace (V) won by tech fall 18-3 over Zach Myers (S) 5-0 VW

150: Bronson Hertenstein (S) won by fall 3:41 over Abram Collins (V) 6-5 SM

157: Braden Sturwold (S) won by dec. 6-5 over Phillip Burker (V) 9-5 SM

165: Maddox Workman (V) won by dec. 7-5 over Caleb Turner (S) 9-8 SM

175: Noah Allen (S) won by fall 1:59 over Ben Verville (V) 15-8 SM

190: Cole Donovan (S) won by fall 1:20 over Gavin Zartman (V) 21-8 SM

215: Tanner Mele (S) won by fall 2:22 over Billy Vaughn (V) 27-8 SM

285: Breese Bollenbacher (V) won by fall 1:16 over Keylan Baker (S) 27-14 SM

106: Owen Bates (V) won by fall 2:19 over Colton Luedeke (S) 27-20 SM

113: Joaquin Estrada (V) won my maj. dec.18-7 over Jerimiah Cisco (S) 27-24 SM

120: Matthew Dunno (V) won by forfeit 30-27 VW

126: Xavier Leal (V) won by dec. 4-3 over Nick Griffis (S) 33-27 VW

132: Tate Hisey (S) won by fall :24 over Tristan Thiebaut (V) 33-33

138: Renson Spear (V) won by dec. 6-3 over Dylan Fink (S) 36-33 VW

The Cougars are back in action Saturday at the Wapakoneta Invitational.