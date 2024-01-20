Agencies team up

The YMCA of Van Wert County and Youth for Christ joined forces and held a New Year’s Eve Lock-In for middle school students. 75 middle school students participated in a night filled with various activities, including swimming, dodge ball, watching the ball drop, and enjoying movies. Corey Clifton, Program Director at YMCA (left) is shown handing money raised from the event to Dennis Shaffer, Youth for Christ Director. Photo submitted