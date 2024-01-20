Hoops: Cougars, Lancers fall, Knights win

VW independent sports

St. Marys Memorial 63 Van Wert 37

A much taller St. Marys Memorial team was too much for Van Wert on Friday, as the Roughriders rolled to a 63-37 victory on Friday.

Behind four points each by Cobain Owen, 6’7 Jace Turner and 6’7 Evan Angstmann, St. Marys led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Roughriders hit four treys outscored the Cougars 22-10 the second quarter, with seven points coming from Turner. Leading 37-18 to start the third quarter, Angstmann scored 10 of his team’s 13 points and St. Marys (8-4, 4-1 WBL) carried a 50-32 lead into the final period. Van Wert’s Keaten Welch scored eight of his team high 14 points in the third quarter.

Angstmann led all scorers with 18 points, Turner had 15 and Owen and Alex Hoenie each finished with 11. Haggerty added nine points for the Cougars, who did not shoot a free throw in the game.

Van Wert (3-11, 0-4 WBL) will play at Bryan today (4 p.m. junior varsity start).

Crestview 56 Allen East 52

HARROD — It wasn’t easy but the Crestview Knights earned a hard fought 56-52 road victory over Allen East on Friday.

Connor Sheets scored six points and Tommy Heffner added five in the first quarter and the Knights took a 15-13 lead into the second period. Carson Clum accounted for seven of Allen East’s points. In the second quarter, Logan Helser scored nine points for the Mustangs (6-6, 2-1 NWC), while Crestview was held to eight total points and trailed 26-23 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Heffner and Kellin Putman each hit a trey and Braxton Leeth and Sheets each scored four points, but Allen East’s Ethan Young put in eight points, including a pair of treys and the game was tied 43-43 at the end of the period.

Heffner, who finished a team high 15 points, hit 5-of-6 foul shots in the fourth quarter and Wren Sheets scored four of his 10 points. Connor Sheets added 14 points for Crestview. Young led all scorers with 16 points, Clum had 14 and Hesler chipped in with 11.

Crestview (10-5) will host Delphos Jefferson on Friday.

Columbus Grove 58 Lincolnview 35

COLUMBUS GROVE — The second and fourth quarters were the big difference as Columbus Grove defeated Lincolnview 58-35 on Friday.

It was the fourth straight loss by the Lancers (4-8, 0-3 NWC), while Columbus Grove improved to 6-4 (2-2 NWC).

The Bulldogs led 14-10 after one quarter, then Columbus Grove outscored the visitors 11-4 in the second period to take a 25-14 halftime lead. Columbus Grove led 42-29 after three quarters, then ended any hopes of a Lancer comeback with a 16-6 fourth quarter scoring advantage.

Trenton Barazza led all scorers with 15 points and Bo Birnesser added 14 points. Cal Evans led Linconlview with 10 points. The Lancers struggled from three point range (1-of-11) and from the foul line (0-5). Columbus Grove enjoyed a 31-16 rebounding advantage.

The Lancers will play at Antwerp tonight.