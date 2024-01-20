Red Cross: blood donations needed

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services has joined the American Red Cross to alert Ohioans about a critical need for blood donations. According to the Red Cross, the blood supply has fallen to dangerously low levels across the country, and the nation is seeing the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and platelet donors, are urgently needed now to ensure patients at hospitals across the country continue to receive critical medical care. Type O negative red cells can be given to any patient of any blood type, but only seven percent of Americans are type O negative, it is often in great demand and in short supply.

“With this significant shortage, the great concern is that some patients may not be able to receive life-saving infusions of blood and blood products,” said Ohio Division of EMS Executive Director Rob Wagoner. “This affects not only emergency medical situations, but can also put other necessary medical procedures on hold.”

The Red Cross says so far this month, winter weather has forced the cancelation of more than 370 blood drives nationwide.

Blood drives are scheduled for 12-5 p.m. Monday, January 22, at the YMCA of Van Wert County and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, at the Crestview Early Childhood Center.

You can make an appointment to donate blood by going to www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1.800. REDCROSS.