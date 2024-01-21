WWA issued for freezing rain, ice

VW independent staff

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Van Wert County and the surrounding area from 7 p.m. Monday until 1 p.m. Tuesday, with the primary concern being freezing rain and ice.

According to NWS, the duration of freezing rain may be limited to a brief period Monday night before temperatures rise above freezing. Even a gaze of ice can cause significant travel issues. The anticipated hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.