Beverly Lynn Collins, 66, of Middle Point, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at Tranquility of Rockford.

She was born on August 22, 1957 in Van Wert, the daughter of Carl Adam Hirn and Marjorie D. (Minker) Hirn, who both preceded her in death. She married David L. Collins January 15, 2003, and he preceded her death on February 27, 2012.

Beverly Collins

Family survivors include her siblings, Barbara (James) Bradford of Venice, Florida, Nita (Joseph) Malbasa of Jekyll Island, Georgia, Carla (Gary) Doner of Naples, Florida, Kathy (Than) Johnson of Urbana, Janet (David) Watts of Canton, and David Hirn of Convoy; a granddaughter, Julian D. Vickery of Middle Point and a special friend, Bobby Tumlinson of Middle Point.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her son, Jordan Dennis Vickery.

Beverly worked at the former Readmore Bookstore of Van Wert as the manager and was a 1975 graduate of Van Wert High School. She loved to knit, sew, go fishing, go camping and many outdoor activities.

Graveside services will take place at a later date in the spring at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Hoaglin Township.

Preferred memorials: her granddaughter’s scholarship fund, Julian D. Vickery.

