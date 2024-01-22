Cougar bowlers split with Shawnee

VW independent sports

In a Western Buckeye League bowling match at Olympic Lanes on Saturday, the Van Wert boys defeated Shawnee 2,897-2,550. Top scores of the day came from Hayden Davis (233), Logan Sutton (224), Tristan Blackmore (187), Nevin Pierce (180), and Christian Thatcher (175). High two-game totals for the match came from Davis (466), Sutton (403), Blackmore (362), and Pierce (345). Also contributing to the win was Christian German. The Cougars are now 7-2 (5-2 WBL).

“The guys focused on being a team today,” head coach Seth Blackmore said. “A couple guys struggled each game but their teammates picked them up which was huge. We shot our high total series today and shot our highest baker series today for the year.”

Shawnee won the girls match 2,483-1,948. The loss dropped Van Wert to 4-5 (3-4 WBL).

Top scores for the day came from Reagan Horine (202), Lindsey Say (155), Chloe Dettrow (134), and Makayla Wannemacher (121). High two-game totals for Van Wert were provided by Horine (351) and Say (305).

The Cougars will return to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Kenton at Hillcrest Lanes.