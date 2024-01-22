Council of the Whole to meet tonight

VW independent staff

A discussion about council committees and the possible future of those committees will take place before tonight’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

A “Council of the Whole” meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. Law Director John Hatcher is expected to provide council members with information on keeping committees vs. doing away with them.

Council’s regularly scheduled meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.