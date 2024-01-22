Garry Brigham Young

Garry Brigham Young, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 20, 2024, surrounded by his family.

He was the son of Gladys and Floyd Young; beloved husband of Dawn (nee Bement); loving father of Lisa Young (Dale), Kari Cash, Wesley Scherry, Serena Young, Brandon Ottelin (Courtney), and Steven Ottelin (Hailey); much loved grandfather and “Grampy” of Jalen, Rylen, Braxten, Kennedy, Reese, Colton, Baker, Emma, and Brooklyn; great-grandfather of Jayce and Jacobi; brother of Janene (Young) Goins (Doug), Cheryl (Young) Edwards, Lorraine Young, Debbie (Young) Lewis (Bryan), and the late Judy Young, and a beloved uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and dear friend to many, including his beloved wolf and his other furry friends, Gracie and Bella.

Garry was proceeded in death by his father, Floyd M Young, his mother Gladys W (Brumby) Young, and sister Judy Young.

He was a proud U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, between 1967-1968 where he served as a member of the 1st Av Bn Division. He was part of the Big Red One where he was a helicopter gunship crew chief.

Garry loved history and spent hours searching for arrowheads, as well as putting flags on graves of soldiers around the country. Additionally, he was a lifelong member of the Grover Hill VFW. Garry spent many hours keeping in touch with fellow team members that he served with in Vietnam.

Garry attended Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he achieved his certificate as an A & P mechanic working on airplanes. Garry spent many years in leadership roles at Teleflex in Van Wert, then working at Lockheed in Colorado and retiring from Continental Airlines.

Garry loved the great outdoors and enjoyed hiking and exploring. He once hiked to the top of Pikes Peak in Colorado, during the early spring and used his survival instincts during this trek. Luckily, he didn’t come across a snake.

He loved hawks as well as eagles and referred to them as his spirit animal.

He had a strong will and was often referred to as a true warrior in many aspects of the word. He will be missed by many.

Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, January 25, at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. A celebration of Garry’s life will be at the Van Wert VFW, 111 N. Shannon St., from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, January 27. Please join the family in honor of celebrating Garry’s life, all are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert Humane Society or Tunnel to Towers.