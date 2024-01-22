Fire department responds to two weekend smoke calls

Firefighters were dispatched to E. Crawford St. on Saturday. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Van Wert Fire Department was dispatched to a pair of weekend calls but fortunately, both turned out to be scares.

Both calls were from locations just minutes from the fire station.

The first call came in for a possible structure fire at a home in the 600 block of E. Crawford St., near Race St., at 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

According to Captain David Cummings, the two units arrived at the scene within four minutes and found smoke coming from the front porch area. The culprit was a smoldering trash can in the enclosed porch area and it was brought under control within several minutes.

Three people were in the home at the time and got out safely. Damage was very light and according to Cummings, the fire department cleared the scene shortly before 2 p.m. The Van Wert Police Department provided traffic control around the fire scene.

The other call came in at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the 800 block of E. Main St. Firefighters arrived to find a small amount of smoke but no flames. Cummings said the smoke was likely caused by a faulty furnace.