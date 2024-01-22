Mitchell wins prestigous Legion award

VW independent staff/submitted information

Tanga Mitchell of Van Wert has been named as Ohio American Legion Healthcare Worker of the Year. Her nomination was presented to the national board and selected as the award recipient. She was officially presented with the award plaque at a banquet in Columbus on January 20.

Mitchell has worked at the Marsh Foundation since 2003 and has served as a family teacher, a team lead and is currently a school family teacher.

She’s a member of American Legion Post 178 Auxiliary and the American Legion Riders. Tanga was nominated for this honor by her fellow Legion Riders who see her leadership role in the lives of the youth of the community every day.

Tanga Mitchell

While she has been an active member in many areas, one of her favorite activities is starting Van Wert High School home football games with the firing of the cannon immediately after the national anthem.

Other volunteer activities include ushering, stage set up and tear down and working directly with performers at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, served as a member of the YWCA Board of Directors for six years, and serving as a “big” for the Big Brother Big Sister program. In addition, she recently became an emergency responder for Van Wert County CERT. She often works with the children as their “comfort buddy” during a fire event.

Mitchell moved to Van Wert in 2000 when she started working at the former Starr Commonwealth, a home for troubled youth. She worked there for three years before starting her current job at the Marsh Foundation.

“Tanga is the type of employee that every organization like ours desires to have,” said Kim Mullins, Executive Director of Child & Family Services at The Marsh. “She embodies our mission and has given the past 21 years of her career to caring for and inspiring the youth in our care. She is very deserving of this award.” In addition to being a school family teacher, Mitchell has also served as a team lead and family teacher in the group homes at The Marsh.

She graduated from North Side High school in Fort Wayne and Indiana University. Her only daughter, Danesha, has currently earned several financial scholarships and is following in her mother’s footsteps and is attending Indiana University. Danesha spent the past five years as a Junior American Legion Rider in Van Wert.