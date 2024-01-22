On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Here are this week’s girls and boys high school basketball broadcast schedules for radio stations 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and pregame coverage will begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, January 25
WKSD – Wayne Trace at Antwerp (girls)
Friday, January 26
WKSD – Antwerp at Wayne Trace (boys)
WERT – Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf (boys)
Saturday, January 27
WKSD – Patrick Henry at Antwerp (boys)
WERT – Coldwater at Van Wert (boys)
