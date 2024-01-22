Rebecca L. (Thitoff) Edwards

Rebecca L. (Thitoff) Edwards, 83, of Grover Hill, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at The Meadows of Kalida.

She was born November 9, 1940, in Delphos, to Donald and Margaret (Nash) Thitoff, who both preceded her in death. On August 1, 1960, she was united in marriage to Keith L. Edwards on August 1, 1960, and he preceded her in death on August 2, 2014.

Becky Edwards

She is survived by her three sons, Don Edwards of Pompano Beach, Florida, Dan (Holly) Edwards and Doug (Nikki) Edwards both of Grover Hill; daughter, Julie (Tim) Taylor of Grover Hill; sister-in-law, Patricia Shambarger of Van Wert; eight siblings, Robert (Jane) Thitoff of Delphos, Daniel Thitoff of Columbus, David (Teresa) Thitoff of Delphos, Chuck (Paula) Thitoff of Mt. Home, Arkansas, Tim Thitoff of Montezuma, Steve (Lisa) Thitoff of Columbus, Cathy Herron of New Albany, and Lynn (Jim) Parker of West Mansfield; seven grandchildren, Ashleigh King, Danielle Greco, Scott Edwards, Ariel Edwards, Jayde Yeung, Justus McCellan, and Adyson Edwards. She also has 12 great-grandchildren with one more blessing on the way.

Becky was a 1958 graduate of Delphos St. John’s. She loved to laugh, even at her own expense. She often referred to herself as “Beck the Wreck!” however, she was anything but that. Everything in her home was clean, labeled and well organized, all the time.

She was a successful wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She loved preparing home cooked meals for her family and friends. Sweet treats were always available in abundance in Becky’s home. She was an avid Wal-Mart shopper and if there was anything new there, her family had to taste test it. Becky was also an avid Elvis fan.

Becky was a Christian woman with deep faith and a love for her Savior. She referred to her children and grandchildren as her “blessings” and loved them fiercely. Becky spoiled them all, especially her grandchildren, at every opportunity. She played an influential role in each of her grandchildren’s lives.

Outside the home, she was employed at Lincolnview North and The Marsh Foundation, always in homemaking roles. She and her lifelong friend, Donna Goodwin, were often referred to as “The Marsh Ladies.” Over their long careers, they cared for and befriended many students at there. Becky loved and cherished her time at The Marsh Foundation and always considered it a second home.

She never failed to read a promotional piece from Publishers Clearing House. She may not have won their big prize, but she earned the greatest gift (prize) of all…her place in heaven.

“Our hearts are broken, we miss her terribly and we pray for healing. We do take comfort in knowing she has been restored in heaven and that she has earned her reward, her angel wings. For a lifetime of love, Mom, we say thank you. You will forever have a place in our hearts and you will forever be deeply loved by all of us. Fly high our angel!”

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 26, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude.