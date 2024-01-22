Regina Patricia Gunsett

Regina Patricia Gunsett, retired neuropsychologist and former Director of Neuropsychology of Mt. Carmel West Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at her home in Powell, with her loving husband at her side and surrounded nature, her many books of many genre, and with birds outside her window, including her semi-tame red bellied woodpecker friend whom she rescued.

She was born Regina Patricia Baill (Baillargeon) on August 30, 1949, in Youngstown, and was the only daughter of Frances (Tsarroke) and Roland Baill (Baillargeon). Regina attended South High School in Youngstown for two years and, when her mother remarried, moved to Van Wert in her junior year in high school where she met her future husband, Dan Gunsett, to whom she was married for 52 years.

Regina and Dan graduated from Van Wert High School in 1967. In their senior year, their English teacher gave Dan an A on his senior paper, and Regina received an A-. Showing her tenacity early, she told their English teacher that she read Dan’s paper and hers was as good or better. It was, and she received an A. Regina went to Adrian College in Adrian, Michigan and Dan went to the University of Michigan. After two years at Adrian, Regina transferred to Michigan. In 1971 Regina earned a BA in Education from Michigan, and Dan earned a BS in chemical engineering from Michigan. They were married in Van Wert in the summer of 1971. Regina and Dan moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina for three years where Regina attended graduate school and worked in psychology research in the Department of Psychology. In 1974, Dan graduated from UNC’s School of Law. In 1974, Regina and Dan moved to Columbus, where Regina continued her graduate studies at Ohio State University and Dan started practicing law in Columbus.

While taking graduate courses at Ohio State, she also worked for Dr. Henry Leland at Dodd Hall in the Department of Psychology. She thought about and researched what degree and profession she would like to pursue. neuropsychology was a new field that intrigued her so she researched programs around the country. Ohio State did not offer a PhD program in neuropsychology. With determination to get the degree she wanted, and through thorough research, hard work and that previously demonstrated tenacity, Regina petitioned Ohio State to approve an interdisciplinary MA and an interdisciplinary PhD (aka, a one-of-a-kind degree), which is no easy task. One-of-a-kind PhD applications were highly discouraged with lots of barriers, and neurosciences like neuropsychology were quite new in the 1970s. Regina was a pathfinder and ahead of her time. With the backing of Dr. Leland and others, her program was approved. Both her MA and PhD were in the College of Medicine and the Department of Psychology. Regina earned her interdisciplinary MA in BioPhysics at Ohio State in 1979. In 1985, she earned her Interdisciplinary PhD in Anatomy and Psychology. Not long after Regina earned her PhD, Ohio State offered its own graduate degree program in Neuropsychology largely following the curriculum Regina created. For the next five years, Regina taught anatomy and other courses in the College of Medicine and the Department of Psychology at Ohio State. Regina held a two year internship and a three year fellowship at Ohio State and partially at Children’s Hospital as prerequisites for licensure. In 1991, Regina accepted the position of Director of Neuropsychology at Mt. Carmel West Hospital in Columbus. Regina felt it was a privilege and an honor to serve her patients, and was widely known as a fierce patient advocate. She retired in 2009 from Mt. Carmel West Hospital. For 34 years Regina was a full time hospital and university neuropsychologist specializing in brain trauma, neurosurgery brain mapping, stroke recovery and concussions. She was a fully licensed clinical psychologist and fully licensed clinical neuropsychologist.

Regina’s best ever joys were her husband, Dan, her family, and dear lifetime friends. She was passionate about many things including neuropsychology, Michigan football, tennis, travel to far away places, her cats especially the fabulous Guido, flowers and gardening, rock and roll (particularly Bon Jovi, Stevie Nicks, and the Beatles), oceans and any beach, marine biology, European history and a weakness for jewelry. She was very pleased to live long enough to watch her Michigan Wolverines win the NCAA Football National Championship (the “Natty”).

Regina was preceded in death by her mother, Frances (Tsarroke) (Baill) Pollock; her father, Roland Baill; her stepfather, Richard C. Pollock; her stepmother, Frances (Crow) Pollock; and sister-in-law and friend, Kathe (Gunsett) Dibert.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Dan Gunsett; her very close cousin, Annette Karageanes; brother-in-law, David M. Gunsett (Linda); sister-in-law, Kristen (Gunsett) Winn (Dan); many other cousins, nieces, and nephews, a number of other relatives, and her very close dearest friends.

A private graveside service celebrating Regina’s life will be held during the spring with family and a few close friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Regina.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Capital City Hospice for the tremendous care they provided during this difficult time.

Arrangements were handled by Schoedinger Funeral Services, Worthington.