VW independent weekend hoops recap

VW independent sports

Girls basketball

Lincolnview 55 Hicksville 15

Lincolnview was in complete control from start to finish during Saturday’s 55-15 win over visiting Hicksville.

Emerson Walker scored seven points in the first quarter and the Lady Lancers (9-7) led 15-2 at the end of the period. Walker added 10 points in the second quarter to help boost Lincolnview’s lead to 30-4 at halftime. She went on to finish with a game high 19 points.

Kassidy Hammons popped in five points in the third quarter and Keira Breese added four, as Lincolnview’s lead grew to 45-11 entering the final period, most of which was played with a continuous clock.

Breese finished with nine points and Grace Brickner added seven, all in the fourth quarter. Mckenna Baird and Alex Kenner each scored four for Hicksville (2-12).

Lilncolnview will host Bluffton on Thursday.

Boys basketball

Antwerp 62 Lincolnview 32

ANTWERP — The state-ranked Archers (No. 12, Division IV) pulled away from Lincolnview and won 62-32 on Saturday. It was the fifth straight loss by the Lancers (4-9).

Anwerp’s Reid Lichty scored seven points in the opening quarter and the Archers carried a 19-10 lead into the second period. Bennett Kill scored four points for the Lancers in first quarter and Cal Evans and Max Hammons each added a trey.

The Archers used an 18-6 second quarter scoring blitz to lead 27-16 at halftime, with six points coming from Landon Brewer and five from Carson Altimus. Brewer added six more in the third quarter and Lichty put in five pionts to expand Antwerp’s lead to 51-26 at the end of the period.

Brewer finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds, Lichty had 14 points and Altimus added 11. Zaine McMichael added nine points for the Archers, who shot 60 percent from the floor (27-of-45), compared to 10-of-44 for Lincolnview. Antwerp controlled the boards, 35-19. Kill led the Lancers with eight points and Kreston Tow added seven.

Antwerp (13-1) will play at Wayne Trace on Friday and Lincolnview will host Bluffton the same night.

Bryan 49 Van Wert 40

BRYAN — The opening quarter turned out to be the difference in Bryan’s 49-40 win over Van Wert on Saturday.

The Golden Bears (5-6) had nine offensive rebounds in the first quarter alone and led 18-4 at the end of the period, with Jack Keplar and Carter Dominque each scoring six points. Kaden Shaffer drained a pair of second quarter treys and Gage Stemen and Cohen Bragg each drilled one but Bryan led 29-16 at halftime.

Van Wert’s first two point basket of the game came at the 5:20 mark of the third quarter, when Keaten Welch hit a jumper. Bryan’s lead expanded to as many as 17, but the Cougars tried to stage a fourth quarter rally. A triple from the top of the key by Shaffer with 4:15 left in the fourth quarter drew Van Wert to within five, 38-33, but the Cougars could pull no closer.

Shaffer finished with 15 points, all on three pointers, while Bragg added nine points, all on treys. Keplar led all scorers with 19 points and Dominque added 11.

Van Wert will travel to No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday.