Wrestlers finish 5th at Wapak Invite

VW independent sports

WAPAKONETA — Van Wert had a pair of runner-up finishes and the Cougasr finished fifth out of 13 teams at the Wapakoneta Invitational on Saturday. Wapakoneta was crowned as the team champion.

Briggs Wallace placed second in the 144-pound weight class after being pinned in the finals (1:14) by Joey Love of Vandalia Butler. Breese Bollenbacher finished second at 285 after being pinned in 1:09 by Krew Akenberger of Holland Springfield.

Owen Bates finished third at 106 with a 9-4 win over Keaton Dickon of Connor, Kentucky, and Joaquin Estrada earned a third place finish by pinning Kaleb Krogman (2:21) of Celina in the consolation match. Matthew Dunno finished fifth at 120 pounds, Xavier Leal fifth at 126 pounds, and Phllip Burker was sixth at 157 pounds.

Van Wert will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.