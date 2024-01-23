3 entering C’view Educator Hall of Fame

Submitted information

Crestview will induct its 10th class into the Crestview Educator Hall of Fame during a ceremony at this Friday’s boys basketball game vs. Delphos Jefferson. The ceremony will take place between the junior varsity and varsity contests. A reception will be held in the auditeria after the game. The ceremony and reception are underwritten by the Convoy Community Foundation.

Inductees include Mrs. Kathy Gamble, Mrs. Danille Hancock and Mrs. Cindy Perkins.

Kathy Gamble

Kathy Gamble, Danille Hancock and Cindy Perkins

Kathy Gamble began teaching in 1974 at Crestview. She taught remedial reading, first and second grade. Along with being part of various committees throughout her career, Mrs. Gamble held a student-centered approach to teaching. She used musical songs and chants to help students with math facts and reading skills by making learning enjoyable for all of her students.

Mrs. Gamble retired in 2009 after 35 years of service at Crestview.

Danille Hancock

Danille Hancock began her teaching career at Crestview in 1988. Throughout her career she taught vocal music to all ages with the majority of time being spent at the middle and high school levels. In addition to teaching, she directed 32 school musicals, organized trips all over the country for music department performances, and directed Crestview’s Knight Vision Show Choir to much success.

Mrs. Hancock retired from Crestview in 2023 after 34 years of service.

Cindy Perkins

Cindy Perkins joined the Crestview family in 1980 and taught physical education at Crestview South, North and the current elementary. Her classes focused on teamwork, physical activity and students’ health in a positive environment. In addition, Mrs. Perkins also coached several girls’ basketball and softball teams leading many successful teams including Crestview’s first school state championship in softball in 2005.

She retired in 2015 after 35 years of service to Crestview.

The Crestview Educator Hall of Fame inducts members on a yearly basis through a nomination process and committee evaluation. A complete list of hall of fame members can be found on the Crestview website along with a nomination form.