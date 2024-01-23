Firefighters battle blaze in Rockford

VW independent staff

ROCKFORD — Multiple fire departments, including Rockford and Ohio City were summoned to an overnight fire at U.S. 33 and Ohio 118, just inside the Rockford village limits.

The call to J&B Equipment Sales, N. Franklin St., came in just after 12 a.m. Monday. Video shot by a neighboring resident showed the building was engulfed in flames. Firefighters were at the scene for several hours and the intersection of U.S. and Ohio 118 was closed until approximately 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported. No other information was available.