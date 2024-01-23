Local gas prices well below state average

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s a different story in Van Wert, but average gasoline prices throughout Ohio have risen 25.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in the Buckeye State. Prices in Ohio are 18.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 36.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.87 per gallon.

Gas is $2.65 at Sunoco on N. Washington St. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.23 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $3.59 a gallon, a difference of $1.36 per gallon.

As of Monday night, pump prices in Van Wert were far below the statewide average, ranging from $2.65 per gallon at Sunoco on N. Washington St. to $2.79 at Sunoco on E. Main St.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g today. The national average is down 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 36.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“While prices jumped in some places, it’s being offset by drops elsewhere, and that has kept alive the possibility of briefly seeing the national average fall to the lowest level since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We remain just a nickel or so away from a $2.99 national average, and while the window of opportunity continues to slowly close, with refiners now starting the purge of winter gasoline on the West Coast, we still have a low level chance of getting there. But make no mistake- if we do see a national average of $2.99 per gallon, it won’t last long as we start to turn the corner and get closer to the start of the transition to summer gasoline.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

January 22, 2023: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

January 22, 2022: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

January 22, 2021: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

January 22, 2020: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

January 22, 2019: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

January 22, 2018: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

January 22, 2017: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

January 22, 2016: $1.59/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)

January 22, 2015: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

January 22, 2014: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)