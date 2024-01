Patriot’s Pen winners

VFW Post 5803 representatives Suzi McClure (left) and Pat Freeman (right) present Crestview seventh graders Cole DeWert (second from left) and Rylan Young with their awards for their essays submitted to the Patriot’s Pen contest. Carter Dull, sixth grade, was absent. Young earned first place honors, while DeWert finished second and Dull was third. Photo submitted