Random Thoughts: expansion, OSU, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around tournament expansion, a tough weekend, Ohio State, fixing a problem and a fun fact.

Decision soon?

The OHSAA Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on February 15, and a decision on expanding divisions in various sports other than football – including boys and girls basketball, volleyball, soccer and baseball and softball – could come at that meeting.

From what I’ve been told, it’s going to happen and go in effect with the 2024-2025 school year. Assuming it does indeed happen, it could be the end of various state tournaments as we know them, meaning the state semifinals and finals won’t be held at the same location. Other questions have yet to be answered, so stay turned.

This weekend

It doesn’t get much tougher than this. Friday night, Van Wert will play No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf (12-2) on the road, then will host 10-3 Coldwater Saturday night. If you’re wondering about O-G’s losses – they’re a pair of two point losses, one to No. 3 Lima Central Catholic (56-64) and the other to Findlay (49-47), a team ranked No. 3 in Division I.

OSU

By now you know that Ohio State has made a big splash via the transfer portal in recent days.

Quarterback Julian Sayin, defensive back Caleb Downs, center Seth McLaughlin, running back Quinshon Judkins and quarterback Will Howard are the biggest names to transfer to Ohio State via the NCAA’s transfer portal. No doubt NIL (name, image, likeness) dollars had something to do with it.

This won’t sit well with Buckeye fans (yes, I’m a Buckeye fan too), but doesn’t this sound a bit sleazy or slimy? As far as we know, everything has been done according to the rules but something still doesn’t feel right about it.

Be honest – if these players, or players of this caliber were flocking to places like Michigan, Alabama or Georgia, it wouldn’t sit well with you. You’d complain that any of those schools was trying to buy a championship.

It just doesn’t seem quite right.

Fix it

As I’ve said on more than one occasion – the NCAA needs to fix the transfer portal and NIL pronto. I’m not saying do away with them, but create reasonable boundaries, rules and guidelines that would benefit all concerned. It’s pretty obvious these were not well thought out additions to the NCAA handbook. They need to be fixed, now.

Fun fact

Yes, I know the Cleveland Browns were one and done in the playoffs. However, I’d still like to point out that Cleveland was the only team to beat two conference finalists this season – Baltimore and San Francisco.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.